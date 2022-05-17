"It was so beautiful"- Danielle Kelly travels to teach jiu-jitsu and then goes rock climbing

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly had a busy weekend, spending time teaching and going out for an adventure.

The ONE Championship athlete traveled across the United States from Philadelphia to Colorado and shared her exploits on Instagram. In the caption, Danielle Kelly said:

“This weekend I: ✔️Traveled to Denver, Colorado for the first time to teach @novamentebjj ✔️saw one of my best friends from home and jiu jitsu friends ✔️rock climbing (and didn’t die)... It was so beautiful and I had a great time showing technique with @smashpassjay and everyone. Thank you and I’m so happy to do what I love and travel to see cool things like this!”

The series of pictures show Kelly teaching a class, as well as several outdoor pictures where she can be seen exploring rock formations. While she is primarily in Colorado to teach a class, she was able to squeeze in some personal time for adventures.

Fans are delighted to see her enjoying her time in Denver. In the comments, one fan said:

“That looks fun AF! Enjoy the opportunities jiu-jitsu is rightfully opening up for you champ! Keep inspiring me and others!”

Meanwhile, it looks like her class was well-received, as one attendee hit the comments section to share that she is already applying what she learned. She said:

“It was such a great seminar! I’m so glad my school was able to attend. I’ve already gone to open mat trying the tech you taught. Thank you so much!”

One of the outdoor photos shows Danielle Kelly scaling the rocks with no harness or other safety gear. It had fans worried and impressed at the same time. One fan said:

“Climbing without safety gear? Badass!”

Danielle Kelly is a key piece in ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster

ONE Championship is looking to shine more light on submission grappling on its global stage, and Danielle Kelly serves as one of the pillars of the sport in the promotion.

Kelly made her ONE Championship debut at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase. Despite her match with Mei Yamaguchi ending in a draw, the 26-year-old impressed in her first match to win a USD $50,000 performance bonus for her effort.

The submission grappling arm of the promotion will no doubt open more opportunities for BJJ stars like Danielle Kelly, especially after naming a legend of the sport in Leo Vieira as its Vice President of Grappling earlier this month.

