Danielle Kelly wants to prove Jessa Khan doesn’t belong in the world title conversation with her

Submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly believes she already paid her dues to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

After dazzling in her first three matches inside the Circle, Kelly was a sureshot pick to vie for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The Silver Fox BJJ standout, though, wasn’t exactly happy that her opponent, Jessa Khan, received a world title shot right away in her promotional debut.

Kelly is eager to avenge her prior defeat to her former tormentor and will use this as motivation when their paths collide anew on September 29 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She told Mitch Chilson in a recent live interview on Instagram:

“I felt like I really deserved this match or this title match, especially for the first women's title match for the atomweight division.”

The 27-year-old American added:

“I also feel like this is her first match and she has a title shot right away. So it's more like motivation to kind of prove why I deserved this title and just put her away and just prove that I'm the best.”

Watch the full interview:

Danielle Kelly made an immediate impact upon joining the Singapore-based promotion and proved why she could be the face of ONE’s women’s submission scene.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native put on an impressive showing against Mei Yamaguchi and followed that up with sensational victories over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

Then again, Jessa Khan’s accolades speak for themselves, and her body of work in ‘The Gentle Art' does warrant an outright world title shot.

Plus, the 2023 IBJJF World Champion already bested Kelly in combat, which no doubt makes her the favorite entering this fiery showdown.

Don’t miss the explosive action from ONE Fight Night 14, which will air live on US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.