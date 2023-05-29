Danielle Kelly wishes to stage a European seminar tour

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Danielle Kelly is ready to expand her brand outside of the United States.

Although a plan hasn’t been set yet, the 27-year-old sensation would love to stage tours in major sports continents like Europe and Asia. While Kelly is known to teach seminars across her home state, fans in Europe especially want to know if she’d be willing to teach overseas as well.

On one of her Instagram stories this week, a BJJ fan asked her:

“Do you plan on doing any seminar tours around Europe?”

Kelly promptly answered:

“I really would like to sometime in the future.”

This past February, Danielle Kelly put on a triumphant performance at ONE Fight Night 7 with a decision win over Ayaka Miura to edge her closer to a possible world title opportunity.

Her fellow ONE grapplers, Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo have a belt apiece in submission grappling, so it’s just a matter of time before she joins the two men and captures the first-ever women’s submission grappling world championship.

Since she’s not one to stay stagnant for too long, Kelly’s next move would be another competitive matchup with an elite BJJ practitioner.

Although nothing has been set in stone, the Philadelphia native believes she could be pitted against Mikey Musumeci’s older sister, Tammi Musumeci, who’s coming off a winning debut against Bianca Basilio this year, or a rematch with Jessa Khan, who is yet to make an appearance inside the circle since signing last year.

Either/or, Kelly is eager to get back into another fight camp and continue her legacy as a dominant atomweight grappler.

