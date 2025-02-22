Danny Kingad believes he’s not far off a shot at ONE flyweight MMA world title: “I need to win one more fight”

  • home icon
By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Feb 22, 2025 00:27 GMT
Danny Kingad could be one fight away from the belt
Right now, 'The King' Danny Kingad is just waiting for his next big opportunity. The ONE flyweight MMA throne is currently empty, but not for long. With the two top flyweight contenders meeting at ONE 172 in a bid for gold, Kingad is lying in vigil to see who will be his next target.

The Filipino fighter is currently third-ranked in the division, and having already faced the top two, he believes he's not far from a title shot.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kingad spoke of proving he deserves his position and his motivation to go further:

"I think I need to win one more fight to prove that I am at the top five, I'm one of the best, and that I'm worthy of the belt. That's my main motivation right now."
In 2024, the Lions Nation MMA representative featured in two outings against fellow ranked contenders Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu. With neither bout ending in his favor, Kingad is currently sat firmly at #3.

"Age doesn't really bother BJJ guys" - Danny Kingad says Yuya Wakamatsu's youth won't be much of an advantage vs Adriano Moraes

While Danny Kingad is focused on his own title journey, he's also keeping a close eye on the competition. On March 23, ONE 172 will feature the flyweight division's biggest matchup: Adriano Moraes vs Yuya Wakamatsu.

'The King' shared his thoughts on how age might play a role in the fight:

"I can't really say, maybe a bit. We all go up in age, but this is MMA. Age doesn't really bother BJJ guys that much, they'll still look for that submission, whatever happens."

Kingad respects Moraes' grappling prowess but has to acknowledge that Yuya might have the advantage of youth:

"It is possible that Yuya is still more powerful, because he's younger."

Danny Kingad is watching closely, especially since the outcome of this fight could determine his next opponent.

Edited by C. Naik
