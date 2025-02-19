“Age doesn’t really bother BJJ guys” - Danny Kingad says Yuya Wakamatsu’s youth won’t be much of an advantage vs Adriano Moraes

Third-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and ex-Team Lakay member 'The King' Danny Kingad of the Philippines will be watching closely when two of his former foes go head-to-head for divisional supremacy next month.

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes and no.2-ranked contender 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu are set to lock horns for the vacant flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 in Japan.

Kingad believes Wakamatsu being the younger man won't have any bearing in this upcoming match, because Moraes' grappling usually negates all of his strengths.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kingad shared his thoughts on this highly anticipated matchup.

'The King' said:

"I really can’t say, maybe a bit. We all go up in age, but this is MMA. Age doesn’t really bother BJJ guys that much, they’ll still look for that submission whatever happens."

Kingad added:

"It is possible that Yuya is still more powerful, because he’s younger."

Moraes and Wakamatsu first met in March of 2022 at ONE X, where the Brazilian took home a third-round submission over the Japanese standout. Now the two run it back on the year's biggest card.

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two go at it in their much-awaited rematch with everything on the line.

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu battle for flyweight MMA supremacy at ONE 172 in Saitama

No.1-ranked 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil is ready to face no.2-ranked 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, left behind by none other than legend Demetrious Johnson last year.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

