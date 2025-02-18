Danny Kingad confident Eduard Folayang's clash against Shinya Aoki in Japan won't be his last: "There's no quit in that man"

Danny Kingad believes stablemate and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang is not ready to close the final chapter of his glorious career in the all-encompassing sport.

The flyweight talent has spent the last couple of months helping 'Landslide' shift back into stride at Lions Nation MMA ahead of his return at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

That evening, the 41-year-old Folayang crosses paths with fellow ex-lightweight champ Shinya Aoki, 41, for the fourth time under the promotional spotlight.

Given the age of both men, Kingad knows many observe this as a final dance for both superstars.

While he does agree with it up to a certain extent, 'The King' reckons Folayang is more than ready to embark on a new start in the talented lightweight MMA division.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Danny Kingad offered:

"I think this is their chance at a retirement fight, or will they just keep on fighting. But, for me, I don't think Kuya Eduard wants to retire. There's no quit in that man."

Eduard Folayang has dished out several classic performances inside the circle since the promotion's very first card inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 3, 2011.

Along the way, the 41-year-old claimed 26 pounds of gold on two separate occasions, with 23 wins and nine finishes under his belt.

Heading into ONE 172, 'Tobikan Judan' leads their series 2-1. Two of their three encounters were for the ONE lightweight MMA crown.

Shinya Aoki confident fourth installment vs. Eduard Folayang will be "action-packed"

During an official ONE 172 press conference last month, Shinya Aoki expects his clash against fellow legend Eduard Folayang to be an all-out war.

He told members of the media in attendance:

"I'm looking forward to having an intense and action-packed fight with Eduard Folayang. I hope you'll join us for this bout."

Folayang and Aoki's three-round lightweight MMA tilt will be part of ONE 172, which will be available for free on Sunday, March 23, at watch.onefc.com.

