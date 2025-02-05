Shinya Aoki expects "action-packed" scrap against old rival Eduard Folayang in Saitama

Ex-ONE world champions Shinya Aoki and Eduard Folayang add another chapter to their storied rivalry at ONE 172 on March 23. And the former believes it could be their best one yet.

Aoki and Folayang, former ONE lightweight MMA titleholders, meet in their usual weight bracket in an all-legend affair inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt couldn't contain his excitement during the event's official press conference last week. He promised fans that entertainment would be a central component, saying:

"I'm looking forward to having an intense and action-packed fight with Eduard Folayang. I hope you'll join us for this bout."

Shinya Aoki first went toe-to-toe with Folayang at ONE: Defending Honor in November 2016. 'Landslide' stunned the then-divisional king to claim the crown and announce himself as a bona fide MMA superstar.

'Tobikan Judan' went on a 3-0 tear in the division to set up a rematch against the Filipino legend at ONE: A New Era in Tokyo, Japan. This time, he flipped the script in trademark fashion.

The 41-year-old tapped his nemesis with an arm-triangle choke inside the opening round to regain his spot atop the throne.

Meanwhile, in their trilogy, the Japanese submission wizard dished out a grappling clinic and locked in a cunning armbar to finish the Lions Nation MMA affiliate in the first round.

Shinya Aoki never fails to dazzle under the bright lights of ONE Championship

Apart from victories over Folayang, Shinya Aoki has gotten his hand raised on 12 occasions inside the ONE circle. More remarkably, the BAMF martial artist spots an 86 percent finishing rate.

Of course, his wizardry on the canvas has been the backbone of most of his success. The BJJ specialist has drawn a tap from the likes of John Lineker, James Nakashima, Honorio Banario, and Ev Ting.

Whether or not he can add to his gallery of submission wins at ONE 172 is still anyone's guess.

That said, having drawn a tap from Folayang twice, Shinya Aoki would certainly have his radar locked on wrapping things up in style inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

