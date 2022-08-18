Danny Kingad says Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes rematch will be more competitive

The world is ready for an epic rematch between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and all-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson. The two are set to meet once again in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, the promotion’s highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video.

In front of 200 million subscribers, the pair will run back their ONE on TNT 1 bout that saw Moraes score the biggest knockout of his career against the former UFC world champion. More than a year later, ‘Mikinho’ and ‘Mighty Mouse’ will square off one more time. Everyone is talking about round two between the flyweight icons, including a former opponent of both men inside the circle, Danny Kingad.

Kingad believes their next bout will be much more competitive, especially with both fighters modifying their training camp and game plans heading into their world title showdown. Speaking to ONE Championship, Kingad said:

“I think this rematch is going to be just as exciting as the first fight, especially now that both fighters have had better training camps, knowing exactly what to prepare themselves for. DJ, for sure, is ready to give Adriano a different look. He trained with Henry Cejudo for this one, so he’s really serious about winning. I don’t know who’s going to win this. They are different fighters.”

Watch Moraes vs. Johnson 1 below:

Danny Kingad’s history with Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson

Sitting as the No.4-ranked flyweight in ONE Championship, Danny Kingad has had his fair share of experience with the division's best, including bouts against Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

The first encounter against Adriano Moraes came at ONE: Legends of the World in 2017. ‘Mikinho’ defended his ONE flyweight title that night, scoring a first-round submission over Kingad with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

Kingad responded with an impressive six-fight win streak that saw him defeat top contenders Yuya Wakamatsu and Reece McLaren. At ONE: Century Part 1, Kingad stepped into the circle to face Johnson in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship final. While delivering a valiant effort that gave ‘Mighty Mouse’ the biggest test of his ONE career at the time, Kingad fell short with 'DJ' emerging victorious via a unanimous decision after an entertaining 15 minutes.

Danny Kingad will continue to work towards another world title opportunity, but until then, ‘The King’ will have his eyes locked on the world title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

Watch Johnson vs. Kingad below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak