Danny Roberts pulls out of UFC Fight Island card

Danny Roberts cites injury as reason to pull out of the fight.

Danny Roberst will be replaced by debuting Candian Jesse Ronson.

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Cancellations strike again, this time on UFC's July 25 event on the famed Fight Island. Danny Roberts shall be pulling out of the fight. The news was first broken by MMA Junkie which claimed that he was amongst two fighters who had pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

Now on Instagram Danny Roberts has revealed that he is pulling out of the fight because of an injury. Danny Roberts began by accepting the validity of the reports. He said that in a lengthy post on Instagram that he was pulling out of the fight saying that he had tried everything under his control to try and compete in the fight but his body was refusing to allow that.

Danny Roberts also said that he has not in past taken such a decision like this but he had to take it now given it would be unfair to his opponent if he did it any later. The entire post of Danny Roberts can be read below.

Danny Roberts was supposed to enter the fight with a record of 17-5 and face UFC newcomer, Nicholas Dalby.

Jesse Ronson replaces Danny Roberts

Replacing Danny Roberts will be Candian Jesse Ronson, who enters the fight with a record of 21-10. Ronson will be making his debut and should be a step down in competition for Nicholas Dalby, who was supposed to face the relatively more experienced Danny Roberts.

The nature of the fight should still remain fun given a loss here can cost Nicholas Dolby a lot. On the other hand, it is a great opportunity for the debuting Jesse Ronson. Securing a win over a known contender on short notice can add a lot of credible name value.

Danny Roberts hasn't given a timeline for his return but given the tone of his post, it looks like he will be out for some time. We wish him a speedy recovery.