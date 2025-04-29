Dante Leon admits it has been a task to source sparring partners similar to Tye Ruotolo: “It's hard”

rCanadian jiu-jitsu ace Dante Leon said he had a hard time finding sparring partners that could aptly simulate what to expect from Tye Ruotolo in their title match this week. He, however, said they were able to piece things together to be ready come fight night.

Ad

The two top submission grapplers are to battle at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. Ruotolo will be defending his welterweight submission grappling world title against Leon in the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his title bid, Leon said in training they tried to replicate Ruotolo's game with different sparring partners. He admitted though it was not easy, because the reigning welterweight king is unique as a fighter.

Ad

Trending

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You kinda have to piece it together. When you think about somebody like Tye, it's hard to find somebody who has that. You could find somebody who has really good D’Arces, but then they're usually gonna be a tall, lanky kind of grappler, and that's not really what Tye is, even though he is taller in length here.

Ad

"He's not necessarily a huge guy. He has pretty long arms. He has quite a wingspan on him, but he's very athletic. He's very strong. He's very explosive."

Ad

Entering ONE Fight Night 31, Dante Leon is riding a two-fight winning roll since making his promotional debut back in December. In just a short period, he has willed himself to top contender status; something he said he will take full advantage of when he faces off with Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon looks to claim upper hand in head-to-head matchup against Tye Ruotolo

While they are facing for the first time in ONE Championship, Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo met twice previously outside of the promotion, taking a win each. It is a tie that the Canadian star looks to break in his favor at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

They first met in 2020 at Grapplefest 8, where Leon won by referee decision. Ruotolo then exacted payback in 2021 at the WNO Champions, winning by way of submission via guillotine choke.

Apart from taking the lead in their rivalry and becoming the new ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, a win by Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 will halt the seven-fight undefeated run of Ruotolo in ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.