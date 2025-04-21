Dante Leon says certain types of submissions “could be used more” in MMA fights

Dante Leon is currently focused on jiu-jitsu. He, however, does not mind sharing his knowledge and thoughts on other martial arts, including MMA. The Canadian powerhouse recently found himself having to do that in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

One fan asked him of an effective submission technique that could be used more often in MMA. He offered the knee bar, which is a leglock submisison technique that stretches out the opponent's knee to force a tap-out or submission.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout said:

"I think knee bars is something that could be used more."

Check out Dante Leon's comment below:

Comment byu/weareonechampionship from discussion inbjj Expand Post

A knee bar is among the tools Leon looks to employ when he vies for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against reigning divisional king Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on May 2.

It will be the co-headlining match of the event, happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon looks to take ONE journey to another level by becoming world champion in next match

Dante Leon has had a solid start in his ONE Championship journey, winning his first two matches. He is out to take it to another level when he vies for the world title at ONE Fight Night 31. The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion made his ONE debut last December and has impressed immensely with his skill set and mental toughness.

Next stop for him is trying to add his name to the roster of ONE champions by defeating Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 for the welterweight submission grappling championship belt.

On Instagram, Leon expressed his excitement ahead of his title bid.

"Just over 2 weeks away from one of the biggest matches in the sport. Co-Main event for the @onechampionship Welterweight World Title. Worked my way up to become #1 contender. Next stop, 🏆"

Check out Dante Leon's post below:

The showdown at ONE Fight Night 31 will be the third time Leon and Ruotolo will face off. They met twice outside of ONE Championship previously and took a victory each.

