Dante Leon says ‘getting better’ at jiu-jitsu isn’t something you can ‘do alone'

Dante Leon credits the success he has been having in jiu-jitsu in part to his constant yearning to evolve and improve in the sport. Leon believes he cannot do it on his own and requires the support of the people around him.
The Canadian grappling ace touched on it in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, hosted by ONE Championship, in line with his scheduled return to action next month.
One fan asked Leon how he goes about improving on what he does and sustaining success. The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout responded:
"Constantly studying and listening to other people's opinions. Getting better isn't something necessarily you can do alone."
Dante Leon plunges back into action in a high-stakes match on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be vying for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against reigning divisional king Tye Ruotolo of the United States.
The contest will be the third time that the two top jiu-jitsu fighters will be battling, having faced one another twice previously outside of ONE Championship and taking a victory each time. It will also be Ruotolo's second defense of the world title he won in November 2023.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Dante Leon preaches patience in achieving success in jiu-jitsu
At the Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Dante Leon also spoke about how patience is important in achieving success in jiu-jitsu. He shared that where he is now at the stage of his career did not come overnight.
“It may take time. It may take some more money than you expected, some more time, stress, stress on you, stress on your other jobs, and stress on other people around you. But eventually, that will grow, and that will be a very, very special thing.”
Such an approach by Leon has done wonders for him in establishing a solid career, boasting over 140 career victories and winning at the top level, including now in ONE Championship.