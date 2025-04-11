“It’s important to build a culture” - Dante Leon says grapplers must find solace in training to reach full potential 

ONE Championship submission grappling superstar Dante Leon is a big believer in having a good environment to nurture growth.

According to the Canadian BJJ sensation, he was able to achieve his full potential after finding a suitable place that aligned with his goals.

Leon has trained alongside some of the most elite grapplers in the world in the best facilities, but ultimately found his tribe with Pedigo Submission Fighting.

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion shared in a recent ONE Championship interview:

“I think it’s important to build a culture that you are really proud of,” he said.

“It’s about that environment that you build. If you build an environment that is accepting, that’s safe for people, and does not have that negativity, and doesn’t have that toxicity that we always hear nightmare stories about, you will build a great place.”

After back-to-back rousing victories against Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker, Leon will now vie for 26 pounds of gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Knongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

The 29-year-old savant will have a tough task at hand of dethroning welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo on May 2 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Dante Leon sharpening the tools ahead of his showdown with Tye Ruotolo

After splitting their first two matches outside the promotion, it's only fitting that the grudge match between Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon be contested on martial arts' biggest stage.

The magnitude of this match-up is not lost on Leon, who's been pulling out all the stops in training to ensure he leaves 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' with 26 pounds of gold:

"Checking all the boxes," he wrote in an Instagram post.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada

