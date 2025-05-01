  • home icon
  • Dante Leon previews historic clash against Tye Ruotolo: "We are in the best era of submission grappling"

Dante Leon previews historic clash against Tye Ruotolo: "We are in the best era of submission grappling"

By James De Rozario
Modified May 01, 2025 11:07 GMT
(From left) Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo face off at ONE Fight Night 31.

Two-time IBJJF world champion Dante Leon believes his upcoming world title clash with Tye Ruotolo will showcase submission grappling at its absolute pinnacle, representing the sport's evolution to unprecedented heights.

The 29-year-old ground game wizard attempts to create history when he faces the defending world champion at ONE Fight Night 31 this Friday, May 2.

The victor will leave Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

"You're going to see some of the most high-level jiu-jitsu that has ever been put on display," Dante Leon told Cageside Press ahead of their trilogy bout.
He doubled down on his explanation, saying fans can expect more than just a grappling clinic and that they should be in for an instant classic that will be remembered for years to come.

"It won't be just the best of the year, not just of the times, not just of this generation—in history—because I believe that we are truly in the best time and we are in the best era of submission grappling ever."
Watch the interview here:

youtube-cover
Leon and Ruotolo are currently split with one win apiece heading into their rubber match. Their ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship showdown will serve as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

At the top of the card, Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee go toe-to-toe in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

The entire card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America free of charge.

Tye Ruotolo focused on Dante Leon trilogy before possible MMA move

Tye Ruotolo, who rides a 7-0 promotional record in submission grappling in the promotion, has his sights locked on a move to MMA.

While he's happy to talk about his aspirations in the all-encompassing discipline, the fighting pride of Atos admits he isn't looking beyond Dante Leon for now.

"Full focus on Dante right now. But once we get past him, we'll get a match booked real soon. Looking forward to it," Ruotolo shared in a pre-fight interview with JitsMagazine.
Edited by Anurag Mitra
