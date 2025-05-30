Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Live round-by-round updates

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight clash scheduled for 12 rounds in the main event. The scheduled clash is of great importance to both men.
Heading into the bout, Fulghum is undefeated at 14-0, with 12 stoppage wins to his name. Meanwhile, Melikuziev is 15-1, with 10 wins via TKO/knockout. The matchup is the main event of the scheduled card, and is a massive opportunity not just due to the spotlight.
It's a WBA super middleweight title eliminator, so a win is fundamental to either man's journey to world championship success. A winner is hard to determine, such that DraftKings Sportsbook lists both men as -110 even. The card itself starts at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).
However, the main event is expected to start at around 12:00 AM E.T. / 9:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super middleweight fight.
