Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight is slated to headline this weekend’s Golden Boy Fight Night card. Scheduled for 12 rounds, the bout is widely regarded as a crucial title eliminator for the WBA super-middleweight championship.
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight card
Main event
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: super middleweight
Undercard
Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias: middleweight
Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Calvin Barnett: heavyweight
Santiago Dominguez vs. John Vincent Moralde: welterweight
Daniel Garcia vs. Camilo Rodriguez: lightweight
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev date and venue
The upcoming boxing event is set to take place this Friday, May 30, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev start time
The event is scheduled to kick off at around 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Friday, May 30, for viewers in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can tune in as the action begins at 1:00 AM GMT on Saturday, May 31.
The main event ring walk is expected to take place around 12:30 AM ET / 9:30 PM PT in the U.S., corresponding to 4:30 AM GMT in the U.K. However, these times are approximate and may shift depending on the duration and results of the undercard bouts.
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev streaming details and how to watch
The full fight card will be available exclusively for streaming worldwide on DAZN through a DAZN subscription. Fans can opt for the Annual Super Saver plan, which offers 12 months of access for a one-time payment of £119.99 / $224.99 (equivalent to £14.99 / $19.99 per month if paid in monthly installments).
Alternatively, a Monthly Flexible Pass is also available for £24.99 / $29.99 per month.