Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight card takes place this Friday, May 30th, under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. The event is scheduled to take place at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and features five fights across five different weight categories. The card begins with a lightweight showdown between Daniel Garcia and Camilo Rodriguez.

It is followed by a welterweight clash between Santiago Dominguez and John Vincent Moralde. They are followed by a heavyweight showdown between Federico Pacheco Jr and Calvin Barnett. The co-main event features Eric Priest and Luis Arias, who fight at middleweight.

The fight card will be capped off with a title-eliminator matchup between Fulghum and Melikuziev. 'DFG' boasts an impressive professional record of 14-0, with 12 wins coming by way of knockout. He secured a knockout victory against Winfred Harris Jr in his last outing.

On the other hand, 'Bully' currently holds a 15-1 record and has secured knockout victories in ten of his fights. He comes into this bout on the back of a split-decision victory against David Stevens.

How to watch the Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight?

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev card is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. British fans can tune in to watch the fights at 2:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on the next day.

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev main event ringwalks

Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev are expected to make their ringwalks at around 12:30 AM E.T. (May 31) / 9:30 PM / 5:30 AM B.S.T. (May 31).

The scheduled main card

The current Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight card can be seen below:

Super Middleweight: Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight: Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias

Heavyweight: Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Calvin Barnett

Welterweight: Santiago Dominguez vs. John Vincent Moralde

Lightweight: Daniel Garcia vs. Camilo Rodriguez

