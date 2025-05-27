Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev fight is slated to take place this Friday, May 30, at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round clash is widely seen as the title eliminator for the WBA super-middleweight championship.

Fulghum enters this matchup riding the momentum of a fourth-round TKO victory over Winfred Harris Jr. this past February, maintaining an undefeated professional record. Meanwhile, Melikuziev last competed in November, securing a hard-fought split decision win against David Stevens that extended his win streak to eight consecutive fights.

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Boxing record

Darius Fulghum made his professional debut in December 2021 and, in just under four years, has amassed an undefeated record of 14-0.

In comparison, Bektemir Melikuziev embarked on his pro career earlier, debuting in June 2019, and currently boasts a near-flawless record of 15-1.

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Age difference

Darius Fulghum, born on September 4, 1996, in El Paso, Texas, is currently 28 years old.

Meanwhile, Bektemir Melikuziev, born on April 8, 1996, in Shoimbek, Uzbekistan, is nearly five months older than his opponent and is currently 29 years old.

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Height, weight, and reach difference

Darius Fulghum stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), giving him a notable four-inch height advantage over Bektemir Melikuziev, who measures 5 feet 9 inches (177 cm). While there’s no official information available on Fulghum’s reach, 'Bek Bully' boasts a wingspan of 70.5 inches (179 cm).

Both boxers compete in the super middleweight division, which has a weight limit of 168 pounds. In his recent bouts, 'DFG' comfortably made weight, tipping the scales at 167.5 pounds. In contrast, Melikuziev came in slightly over the division limit, registering 170 pounds in his last outing.

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev:Knockout ratio difference

Darius Fulghum has amassed 10 knockouts across 14 professional bouts, giving him a formidable knockout ratio of 85.71%.

On the other hand, Bektemir Melikuziev has recorded 10 knockout victories in his 15 career wins, translating to a solid 66.67% knockout rate.

