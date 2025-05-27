Where is Bektemir Melikuziev from? Exploring the professional boxer's origin and nationality 

Bektemir Melikuziev is set to make his sqaured circle return against undefeated contender Darius Fulghum. The WBA super middleweight title eliminator bout will take place this Friday at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

A potential win over Fulghum would put Melikuziev on the radar of Canelo Alvarez, who became the undisputed champion by capturing the IBF title from William Scull in a lackluster fight earlier this month.

Where is Bektemir Melikuziev from?

Bektemir Melikuziev is a 29-year-old professional boxer, holding a record of 15 wins and one loss, including 10 knockout finishes. He was born in Shoimbek, Uzbekistan and is fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, according to Tapology.

Melikuziev began his professional career in 2019, securing an opening round knockout win over Martin Fidel Rios. His only defeat came against Gabriel Rosado in 2021.

'Bully' will now face Darius Fulghum this Friday. He enters the super middleweight contest with an eight fight win streak, the most recent being a split decision victory against David Stevens last year. Meanwhile, Fulghum (14-0) puts his undefeated status on the line.

Ahead of their bout, the Fulghum's trainer Darnell Pierce spoke to BoxingScene and expressed his thoughts on Melikuziev, saying:

''I think [Melikuziev] can be dangerous in spots, but I don't believe he's the complete fighter that Darius is, and that's why a lot of his training and a lot of this camp, has been more about mental focus, discipline and locking in without having those dead moments of falling asleep in the ring.” [H/t: BoxingScene]

Before turning pro, Melikuziev took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics and suffered a unanimous decision loss against Arlen Lopez in their Olympic middleweight title matchup, securing a silver medal.

