Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev prediction: Picking the winner for the WBA super middleweight title eliminator

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming WBA super middleweight title eliminator between two men known for possessing ample punching power. However, there's more to card than the headline bout.

Elsewhere, at middleweight, Eric Priest puts his undefeated record on the line against Luis Arias, while Frederico Pacheco Jr. and Calvin Barnett meet at heavyweight. With so much action promised, who is expected to emerge victorious?

#1. Super middleweight: Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev will help crown the next WBA super middleweight title challenger. Fulghum heads into the bout with a 14-0 record and 12 stoppages. While powerful, he is also a student of the game, who makes reads that inform his devastating counterpunches.

By comparison, Melikuziev is 15-1, with 10 stoppage wins. He is a classic pressure fighter, who fights from southpaw, and uses unconventional angles to create openings for hard body shots. It's a common stylistic matchup, but it's likely that Fulghum, who is taller, will manage distance well and land counters.

Of course, Melikuziev has a chance, but Fulghum will likely walk him onto something devastating.

The Prediction: Darius Fulghum via late TKO

#2. Middleweight: Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias

One of the more high-profile fights on the Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev is Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias. The matchup has no title on the line, but both men will be eager to win. Priest, 15-0, with 8 stoppages, is a lightning-quick combination puncher with power, with a sharp jab and an even sharper eye for counters.

Meanwhile, Arias is a pressure fighter who does his best work inside, pulverizing the body and using his bottomless gas tank and granite chin to maintain a high output and walk through punishment. In the end, though, Priest will walk him onto slick combinations for an easy win.

The Prediction: Eric Priest via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev predictions

Winners in bold.

Heavyweight: Frederico Pacheco Jr. (8-0) vs. Calvin Barnett (5-2)

Welterweight: Santiago Dominguez (27-1) vs. John Vincent Moralde (27-5)

Lightweight: Daniel Garcia (11-0) vs. Camilo Rodriguez (10-3)

Welterweight: Cayden Griffiths (4-0) vs. Edgar Gutierrez (2-0)

Heavyweight: Joshua Edwards (1-0) vs. Alexander Rhodes (1-1)

Super welterweight: Grant Flores (9-0) vs. Brandon Diaz-Campos (6-0)

