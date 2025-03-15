'Dark Side of the Cage' executive producer expresses optimism that VICE TV will greenlight second season: "We're hard at work brainstorming" 

'Dark Side of the Cage's executive producer recently expressed happiness at VICE TV approving the docuseries for a second season. He noted that the production team has already begun discussing potential ideas to ensure they are prepared.

Tim Healy served as the executive producer for the new MMA docuseries, which focused on stories related to multiple eras of the sport. If renewed, it could possibly be easier for the showrunners to pitch their offers to contributors as they now have a greater idea of how the finished product will turn out.

During his latest appearance on MMA Today, Healy expressed his gratitude for the positive reviews for season one of 'Dark Side of the Cage'. He admitted that there haven't been any formal discussions with VICE TV, but added that the showrunners have discussed what a second season could look like:

"We haven't had any official conversations with the network yet, but VICE is... really happy with the way the show's performed, but also with the way it's been received... So, I feel really good about the prospects for a second season. And yeah, we're hard at work brainstorming and got a bunch of names up on the whiteboard that we're starting to kick around for potential storylines should we be given the opportunity to give it another go."

Check out Tim Healy's comments regarding a potential 'Dark Side of the Cage' season two below:

Which 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode averaged the highest viewership?

The inaugural season of 'Dark Side of the Cage' featured a vast collection of stories from each era of MMA as well as plenty of notable names contributing on each episode.

According to a report by Jed I. Goodman, the ninth episode on UFC Hall of Famer and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes generated the highest average viewership of the season. The episode averaged 59,000 viewers at the time of airing and a combined 29,000 viewers during the rerun airings.

It's important to note that the season ended with momentum as the final two episodes were the only time the docuseries averaged over 50,000 viewers in back-to-back weeks.

Check out Jed I. Goodman's post regarding viewership below:

