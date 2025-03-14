'Dark Side of the Cage' producer expresses interest in Tony Ferguson and Wanderlei Silva episodes for potential second season

A producer for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' recently expressed interest in a star studded lineup including Tony Ferguson and Wanderlei Silva should the series be renewed for a second season. He noted that their stories are very unique and would like to share them with the MMA community.

'Dark Side of the Cage' wrapped up their inaugural season with their 'War Machine' episode last Wednesday. The series was both informative and educational as newer fans learned more about the past greats who competed, while older fans learned more about the stars they grew up watching.

Season one featured episodes focusing on the likes of Nick Diaz, Kimbo Slice and Ronda Rousey, and featured several notable names contributing throughout.

During the final episode of Deeper Into The Cage, producer Tim Healy disclosed to host Robin Black who he'd be interested in covering in a potential second season.

Healy mentioned that Silva and Ferguson would be at the top of his list and expressed interest in making it happen:

"I know we try to avoid active fighters, which I completely understand... I don't know what it is about 'The Axe-Murderer' Wanderlei Silva that I'm just so fascinated by that guy... I think he would make for a really fascinating story, especially about the early beginnings and kind of where he came from and what made him into the athlete that he became. I'm all about big characters. I think Tony Ferguson would make a great episode, I really do."

Check out the Tim Healy's comments below (13:05):

Tim Healy wants inclusion of Chael Sonnen in 'Dark Side of the Cage' along with Tony Ferguson

Tim Healy also noted that although Tony Ferguson would be an exception to their active fighter stance, Chael Sonnen would be a fighter he'd like to focus on in a potential second season of 'Dark Side of the Cage'.

During the aforementioned episode, Healy mentioned that Sonnen would be a perfect addition due to his relationship with so many competitors. He said:

"I almost said [Sonnen] as well because he's so interlaced with Wanderlei too, right? Because of that 'Ultimate Fighter' most viral moment of, 'I can't let you get close'. Chael is just such a character and I think he would be amazing." [15:02]

Check out the trailer for 'Dark Side of the Cage' season one below:

