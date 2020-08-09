British middleweight Darren Stewart is known to have a penchant for scoring spectacular knockouts inside the Octagon but at UFC Vegas 6 he showed us another side to his game, and he looked quite adept at it.

After landing some nasty shots on Maki Pitolo throughout the first round of their middleweight scrap at UFC Vegas 6, Darren Stewart was quick to defend a takedown attempt from Pitolo and lock in a vicious guillotine choke that forced the tap at 3:41 in the first round.

Darren Stewart had a lot going on in his personal life heading into the fight, as a close friend was murdered recently and following the win, the Englishman revealed that he wanted to let out his frustration and anger inside the octagon and also dedicated the win to his friend.

“It was a lot,” Stewart said following an emotional victory. “I took the fight on three weeks’ notice. I was done all the crying and I was just angry.”

Darren Stewart came out swinging for the fences, looking for a hail-mary knockout in the early exchanges. Pitolo did whatever he could to avoid getting caught with a haymaker and looked for opportunities to land strikes of his own.

Out of desperation, Pitolo shot for the takedown and in an attempt to stuff the takedown, Darren Stewart locked in and tightened the guillotine choke as they went to the ground. Pitolo tried to hang on but there was more than a minute to go in the round and the choke was locked in perfectly, forcing the tap out of the Hawaaian.

“I’ve been doing that takedown defense a lot,” Stewart said about the finish. “I didn’t have no hooks or nothing, I just went for it.”

Following the cancellation of the UFC London card earlier this year, Darren Stewart took a short notice fight in Cage Warriors but ended up losing to Bartosz Fabinski. Having picked up the win today, the Englishman is now 3-1 in his last four fights.