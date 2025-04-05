Darren Till accuses Mike Perry of pricing himself out of potential Misfits Boxing clash, makes $350,000 offer

Former UFC fighters Darren Till and Mike Perry have been bickering with each other for quite some time. Till recently threw shade at Perry and issued a bold challenge to 'Platinum.'

Till was set to take on fellow UFC veteran Darren Stewart in the undercard of MF & DAZN: X Series 21 - Unfinished Business. Unfortunately, KSI, who was set to take on Dillon Danis in the main event, fell ill, and the event was postponed.

In a recent post on X, Till vowed to fight Perry, offering him a respectable payday, citing that 'Platinum' has been pricing himself out. He wrote:

"On my children’s life, I will fight Perry for a nice sum of money let’s say minimum $350,000 if it makes him happy etc…Perry is asking for crazy amounts of money to MisFits to fight me, scared. Stop pricing yourself out you little dummy or tell Malki because I’ll terror him as well!"

Till continued the trash-talk and even offered the venue for their potential fight. He added:

"Here is the deal…I will fight you anywhere at anytime, I am thinking summer Echo Arena… (Liverpool) Let’s do it! I am sick to death of having this back & forth with you. I simply want to fight you because you are sh*t & such easy money for me you dope of a man. Hurry up and respond to me & MisFits."

'The Gorilla' also revealed that the venue has been booked, and as such, the fight has been half-done, with only Perry required to accept the fight.

Check out Darren Till's post below:

Mike Perry once claimed Darren Till refused $2 million offer to fight him

Ahead of his main event fight against Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania 4 last year, Mike Perry appeared on the MMA Hour, where he claimed Darren Till refused a huge payday to fight him.

BKFC founder Andrew Feldman had shared earlier that Till refused the offer but didn't disclose the money offered. However, Perry did.

"I heard he said no to, you know, over $2 million. Darren is just, he’s just yapping away over there," Perry said.

Perry added that he was making huge money with BKFC, which he asserted was much more than what he and Till made with the UFC. As such, he expressed bewilderment over why Till refused a big payday.

Check out Mike Perry's comments about Darren Till below (3:17)

