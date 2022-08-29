"Bro you literally smesh nobody" - Fans react to Darren Till trying to setup a Smesh Bros vs. Diaz Bros matchup

Darren Till wants to see Smesh Bros [Till and Chimaev] versus the Diaz Bros [Nick and Nate].

Khamzat Chimaev readies to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 pay-per-view main event on September 10. It would seem like Till is looking to fight Nick Diaz so that the pair of fighting friends can both clash with these brawling brothers.

Till might be angling for a clash against the UFC welterweight legend Nick Diaz. He recently took to social media to react to the former Strikeforce champion regaining access to his personal Twitter.

See the tweet below:

Fans responded to this hypothetical matchup with several different takes on the matter.

Some were quick to shoot down the idea of Till being a Smesh Bro like Twitter user @IceyWhiteBoy who said:

"Bro you literally smesh nobody, don’t try to join the group."

Some were hoping to see Diaz versus Till booked in a couple of weeks for UFC 279 like Twitter user @sheeeee88178710 who said:

"Get Darren Till vs. Nick Diaz on that card with Nate and Khamzat."

Others were not especially fired up about this bout:

"Don't include yourself as a smesh bro. You have one win since 2018."

Others targeted Till's past injury issues:

"You would probably pull out again. Give them respect and keep walking..."

Darren Till's path in the UFC

Darren Till last garnered a victory in the octagon close to three years ago.

'The Gorilla' bested Kelvin Gastelum by way of unanimous decision at UFC 244 in November 2019. He is currently the No.9- ranked contender at 185 lbs.

Since 2019, Till has only been able to get in a single fight per calendar year. Till initially fell to Robert Whittaker by way of unanimous decision in their UFC Fight Night main event in July 2020.

Till also lost to Derek Brunson via third-round rear-naked choke in the Fight Night event headliner in September of last year. He aims to rebound from these back-to-back defeats.

Darren Till looks to get in his first fight of 2022 as his attempt to fight this July fell by the wayside. Till was aiming to fight Jack Hermansson on July 23 but an injury prevented the 'Scouser' from competing.

