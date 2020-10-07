Darren Till recently took to Instagram and offered to pay £5,000 in order to corner his rival, Mike Perry, for his next outing at UFC 255. While it was seemingly confirmed that a fan on Reddit had outbid Till's offer, Perry's manager Ibrahim Kawa has confirmed that there actually have been talks of having the Middleweight corner Platinum.

Kawa took to social media and wrote that Darren Till cornering Mike Perry is pretty much a done deal at this stage, and the former only has to cover the costs of travel.

It’s pretty much a done deal. Darren needs to cover costs of travel and it’s done. https://t.co/J7OOVupqhJ — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 6, 2020

Darren Till to seemingly corner Mike Perry at UFC 255

Mike Perry recently made an interesting offer to the entire MMA world. The Welterweight fighter wrote on Twitter that whoever pays him the highest amount of money will get the opportunity to corner him for his upcoming fight against Robbie Lawler.

As seen in his last Octagon outing, Mike Perry was cornered by his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in the win over Mickey Gall. However, much to everyone's amusement, Darren Till offered a total of £5,000 and seems "deadly serious" about Perry's offer.

While Ibrahim Kawa confirmed that Till's deal has pretty much been accepted, he wrote that he got calls from the NFL to have a few players possibly cornering Platinum instead.

Hold your horses... I got a few calls from some of my @NFL clients to potentially corner him... this is crazy!!! https://t.co/JON6CRWQr7 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 6, 2020

Given the current situation and where things stand between Darren Till and Mike Perry, it is unlikely that the former Welterweight title contender will be in the latter's corner. However, if he is, things could get very interesting.

Till has taken to Twitter to tease the possibility of it happening on multiple occasions and even went the distance by asking fans if they're willing to see him throw in the towel for Perry.

UFC 255 is still a few weeks away, scheduled for November 21st, 2020.