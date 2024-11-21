Darren Till declares war on Tommy Fury and his family after heated press conference: "The bullies got bullied "

Darren Till is set to take on Tommy Fury in a boxing match on Jan.18, 2025, with the former UFC title contender eager to get his fighting career back on track. The pair were recently involved in a press conference to help promote the fight, where Till and John Fury, the father of Tommy, almost ended up getting into a brawl.

The elder-Fury threw a glass of water at 'The Gorilla' after they began exchanging words with one another. This did not sit well with Till, who charged at the Fury-camp, who were sat on the other side of the stage.

Fortunately security intervened before things escalated any further, but the Scouser has now declared war on his opponent and his family.

Till was interviewed by Ariel Helwani following the viral press conference, where he said:

"I don't give a f**k what he thinks. I'm coming for war with him and his whole family. Me against them. The bullies got bullied."

He continued:

"I'm not here for friends, Ariel. I've made friends. Towards the end of my UFC career I had a sh*tty end. I've been waiting two years for this s**t now. I've got pure aggression and pure violence to take out someone. So I'm not here for f**king friends, I'm not here for the money at this point."

Catch Darren Till's comments below (3:05):

Darren Till explains why he doesn't know how much he will be paid against Tommy Fury

Darren Till will be returning to combat sports against Tommy Fury after a disastrous exhibition clash in June. The Scouser will clash with 'TNT' on a Misfits Boxing card in January.

However, in a bizzare admission, the former UFC star has admitted that he still doesn't know how much he is being paid for the fight. 'The Gorilla' was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, who asked Till to elaborate on his claim that he has no clue what he will earn against Fury.

He said:

"I have not got one clue how much I'm getting paid. I could look in the contract now and see, but I signed it without looking... Because I don't f**king care. When are yous all going to get it in your head, that I'm not like all these p***y fighters out here." [5:15-5:35 in Darren Till's aforementioned interview]

