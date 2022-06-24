"Grow the f*** up" - Darren Till defends Daniel Cormier after Sean O'Malley accuses 'DC' of biased commentary once again

Darren Till recently reacted to a back-and-forth exchange between Sean O'Malley and Daniel Cormier.

'Sugar' claimed that he felt Cormier wanted to see him lose. 'DC' responded that he is in a position in his life where he doesn't really care too much about an up-and-comer like O'Malley winning or losing.

'The Gorilla' chimed in on the debate and asked the bantamweight prospect not to get too sensitive about Cormier's comments as 'DC' is now an analyst. The middleweight fighter wrote in his Twitter post:

"People need to understand that DC is now a commentator and analyst for mma, He’s going to say things us fighters don’t like… he can’t just please us all and build us all up, for example when he was giving me and khamzat sh*t over being best buddies etc…Imagine me getting all... Sensitive and tweeting back to him like hey motherf***** I don’t like them words ur saying… Grow the f*** up everyone it’s his job. On a side note shut the f*ck up DC you fat f***. And Chael u better roast me on ur podcast harder than you’ve ever roasted anyone in ur life."

Despite calling Cormier a "potato," Till lauded the former two-division champion for his accolades. He went on to say that even though he considers Jon Jones the greatest, Cormier is on the same level as a fighter.

Sean O'Malley is set to return next month against Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley is set to return to the octagon at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz. 'Sugar' is currently on a three-fight win streak since his loss to Marlon Vera and has finished all of those contests via knockout. O'Malley's latest win came against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, Munhoz is on a two-fight skid at the moment. 'The Young Punisher' will be O'Malley's first opponent in the top 10.

Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz is expected to open the main card of the pay-per-view next month. Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title will headline the event. The trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the featherweight title is set for the co-main event spot. Fans can expect a great night of fights at the T-Mobile arena next month.

