Darren Till is currently recovering his injured knee that he suffered in his last Octagon outing against Robert Whittaker. Meanwhile, he is also preparing for his return fight against Jack Hermansson in December.

Till, who has always been vocal on social media about putting his opponents on notice, has taken to Twitter and called out Yoel Romero. The Liverpool-based fighter has always claimed that he isn't willing to step into the Octagon with Romero, who many consider as one of the scariest men in the entire UFC.

Darren Till puts Yoel Romero on notice

The UFC is seemingly struggling to find Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent in the promotion. However, Darren Till took to Twitter to confirm he is willing to cross paths with the breakout fighter, once he is done with The Joker later this year.

However, this wasn't the only callout that Darren Till laid out, as he put Yoel Romero on notice. In typical Till fashion, the former Welterweight title contender called the Soldier of God out in an NSFW tweet which can be seen here.

Till further shared a GIF of Yoel Romero in a follow-up tweet:

What's in store for Darren Till next?

Darren Till is expected to fight in December, when he returns to the Octagon against Jack Hermansson in a Fight Night main event. Till could possibly find himself in contention of a shot at the UFC Middleweight title in the future if he puts Hermansson away.

The Gorilla has been open to a fight against Israel Adesanya and the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion shares the same feeling. The Last Stylebender is known to be a huge fan of Till's striking game, so a fight between the two could possibly happen if the latter registers a few wins under his belt.