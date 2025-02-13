Darren Till names Jake Paul and two others in his influencer boxing hitlist for 2025, fans say: "The hero we didn't ask for but need!"

Fans reacted to Darren Till's prediction that he would knock out KSI, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury in boxing over the next ten months.

On January 18, Till was scheduled to make his Misfits Boxing debut against Tommy Fury. Fury pulled out of the matchup after claiming he was worried Till would use leg kicks and elbows.

Instead, Till fought Anthony Taylor in the MF & DAZN X Series 20 main event. The former UFC superstar showcased an impressive performance ending with a sixth-round knockout.

Earlier today, Till took to Twitter and announced who he wants to fight next in boxing:

"By December I will have knocked KSi, Jake Paul & Tommy Fury out & we’ll all be done with the circus. You are all welcome!"

Fans reacted to Till's prediction in the comment section:

"Darren is the hero we didnt ask for but need!"

"Tommy Fury already pulled out against you, KSI admitted he’s scared to fight you, idk what’s going on with jake paul so I don’t see that happening unfortunately."

"You would never fight Jake Paul."

"Please do this Then go back to UFC and win a title."

Watch Darren Till's knockout win against Anthony Taylor in his Misfits Boxing debut below:

Darren Till teases MMA return after three-fight boxing plan

Darren Till's last MMA fight was at UFC 282 in December 2022. The Liverpool native suffered a third-round submission loss against now-middleweight world champion Dricus du Plessis, extending his losing streak to three fights.

Shortly after his loss against Du Plessis, Till requested his release from the UFC, which Dana White and the promotional officials granted him.

One fan recently responded to Till's boxing hit list post on Twitter by asking him the following question about potentially returning to MMA:

"Back to MMA then?"

Till responded by saying:

"Yes sir"

Darren Till fought in the UFC twelve times, leading to a promotional record of 6-5-1. The Liverpool superstar was once seen as the future of the welterweight division after securing consecutive wins against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Following Till's departure from the UFC, Dana White left the door open for a potential return by praising him for their "incredible relationship."

