Darren Till is currently set for his Octagon comeback in December, as The Gorilla is ready to throw it down with the equally dangerous Jack Hermansson. On the back of a loss to Robert Whittaker from his last fight, Till's focus is on The Joker, but he remains well aware of a potential clash against division champion Israel Adesanya.

While speaking with MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Darren Till claimed that when the time comes, he will eventually beat The Last Stylebender and also praised the reigning champion's masterclass against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

Darren Till confident about beating Israel Adesanya in a potential fight

After Israel Adesanya's impressive win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, the options for the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion are wide open. The Last Stylebender is reportedly set to fight the winner of the upcoming co-main event between Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. However, fellow middleweights Darren Till and Jack Hermansson are also in the same conversation.

Darren Till claimed that if he doesn't manage to win his upcoming fight against Hermansson, then the former UFC Welterweight Title contender won't be a part of the 185-pound title scenario. The Gorilla also added that he isn't looking to ahead of himself at the moment.

“I’m not looking at any of that. I’m just looking at Jack. Me and Adesanya (will fight), me and Whittaker will probably run it back, and this time I’ll finish him in the first round. That elbow won’t go slipping this time. I’m just focused on Jack. I’m 27. I know I’ve got time on my hands, I know what I need to do and I’m just going to let it all out. I’m just focused on Jack.”- said, Darren Till.

Darren Till also said that when the right time comes, he will face Israel Adesanya and will beat The Last Stylebender. That being said, Till certainly isn't taking anything away from the reigning champion's last performance and labeled it as a "masterclass".

“I know when the time comes I’m going to beat Israel Adesanya. Invite the hate, but (I) cannot take nothing away from that performance: utter masterclass, utter confidence. I can take inspiration from it even though we’re rivals. To be able to do that shows a level of maturity that I can do that. Costa just needs to come back, whatever he needs to do. But it was an utter masterclass.”- Darren Till added.

The Liverpool-based fighter will be returning to the Octagon on December 5 for a headliner against Jack Hermansson.