Darren Till provides huge update on the knee injury that he suffered against Robert Whittaker

Darren Till's last UFC bout could easily be considered as an instant classic, as he and Robert Whittaker went the distance at the UFC Fight Island, with the former UFC Middleweight Champion walking out victorious in his clash against The Gorilla.

During the fight though, Darren Till tore his MCL in his knee, something that he revealed in the aftermath of the fight, however, just four weeks after suffering the mentioned injury, Darren Till already seems to be in a great recovery process. Well at least, as per his latest Instagram post.

Darren Till already looking forward to his UFC return

Just four weeks ago at the UFC Fight Island, Darren Till tore his MCL in his one of the most brutal fights of the year when The Gorilla squared-off against Robert Whittaker, in a fight which didn't go the former's way, unfortunately.

However, what initially seemed like a long-term injury, looks like just another small bump on the road for Darren Till, who took to social media and provided an immense update on his knee. The middleweight sensation recently climbed up Mount Snowdon and wrote that he broke some tough mental and physical barriers, in doing so.

Till further added that mentally he is the toughest and he will live up his words on December 5th when he shares the Octagon against Jack 'The Joker' Hermansson in what promises to be another exciting middleweight headliner, set for December.

Jack Hermansson was also victorious at Fight Island when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum, the man whom Darren Till also defeated in his middleweight debut at UFC 244. With Israel Adesanya set to defend the UFC Middleweight strap against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, both Darren Till and Jack Hermansson are definitely in contention of a future title shot and the winner of this bout could easily get a crack at the 185 belt in 2021.