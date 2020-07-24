Darren Till reveals why he doesn't want to get involved in "wars" inside the Octagon

Darren Till is set to face Robert Whittaker this weekend in a fight that could determine the next UFC Middleweight Championship challenger. Darren Till's entry to the Middleweight division was against Kelvin Gastelum last year in Madison Square Garden.

Darren Till defeated Gastelum via decision, but the fight was criticized for not being the most entertaining one of the night, especially since it was one of the most highly-anticipated fights on the card.

While Darren Till understands how "wars" can do well to sell a fighter to the audience, he refuses to take that approach. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

“One big thing I’ve always known throughout my career, the wars take the toll on you, and whoever you are, you can see them taking the toll."

While he wasn't taking a shot at the two elite UFC fighters, he named Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, observing the slur in their speech due to the wars they've been in:

“No disrespect, but when you look at guys like Justin Gaethje, and I look at Max Holloway now, and sometimes I seem glimpses of them slurring a little bit cause of the wars they’ve been in. All respect to the wars, but it ain’t a smart choice when you’re fighting.”

He said that Floyd Mayweather is a good example of a combat sports athlete who's over 40 and has hardly taken any damage and still has his "brain cells".

Darren Till's place in the Middleweight division

Darren Till is a big name who will get a promotional push as long as the wins keep coming. However, staying undefeated in MMA is no easy task and Darren Till learned that the hard way when he challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 228.

Darren Till could be just one win away from securing a title shot if he beats Robert Whittaker at Fight Island.