Darren Till reveals whether he's open to returning to the UFC Welterweight division

Darren Till moved up to Middleweight following two consecutive defeats at Welterweight - first to Tyron Woodley in his first title shot and then to Jorge Masvidal in the O2 Arena in London.

The reason behind Darren Till's move up to Middleweight wasn't the losses itself - it was the fact that he struggled with the weight cut on multiple occasions. Given his "walk-around" weight was similar to that of a Heavyweight, many fans felt that he was far too big for Welterweight and would fit more naturally into Light Heavyweight.

However, Middleweight is the division that Darren Till has made his new home and he's now 1-1 - beating Kelvin Gastelum in his 185-pound debut last November and then losing to Robert Whittaker in a unanimous decision at Fight Island.

Despite all of this, Darren Till hasn't ruled out a move back to Welterweight in the future. Speaking to ESPN (H/T BJPENN.com), Darren Till explained his bizarre weight-cutting situation at 185-pounds:

“No [I’m not done at 170], because I didn’t even cut weight to make 185 mate. I didn’t cut no weight, no. But, as I said I am a walking f*****g contradiction. Fight week for 170 I’m walking in at like 280 pounds [laughs]. Fight week for 185, I’m walking in lighter than what I used to fight at, at welterweight,” Till said to ESPN. “That doesn’t make any sense. Colin is watching this looking at me like you are a f*****g wanker Darren. It doesn’t make any sense, fight week in Abu Dhabi I was just walking around like 87, 88 kilo. The fight day with Whittaker I was going to my coach, I haven’t put on any weight.

What's next for Darren Till?

Darren Till is back in the UAE on a vacation. He revealed that there wasn't too much damage taken in his fight against Whittaker, so he may not be out for very long.

There are a few possible names for him since the Middleweight division is stacked. Jack Hermansson would make sense, but The Joker stated that he wanted the winner of Darren Till-Robert Whittaker as the #1 contender's fight.

However, Robert Whittaker is finally set to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 in what can only be assumed as a #1 contender's fight. Regardless, Darren Till will only be a few consecutive wins away from a title shot.