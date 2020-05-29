Bobby Knuckles and The Gorilla

With the UFC in full fight booking mode, they are now close to finalizing a big middleweight fight. One that has the earmarks of a fight where someone may go to sleep. And quite early.

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till are ready to face one another. The 2 international fighters were going to throw down in August in Dublin. The coronavirus put an end to that plan. So they are moving up their date to July 25th most likely on "Fight Island".

BREAKING: Robert Whittaker faces Darren Till on July 25th in the Fight Island. By @raphamarinho.https://t.co/K5STDf9dIp — Marcelo Russio (@MarceloRussio) May 28, 2020

A look at how Robert Whittaker and Darren Till's journey thus far

Robert Whittaker saw his 9 fight win streak end and in the process also dropped the middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya. Till on the other hand recently ended a disappointing 2 fight losing streak where he was badly finished in both. That came half a year ago as he edged a decision out of Kelvin Gastelum.

Although Israel has said he's looking forward to wrecking Paulo Costa, he has to keep close eyes on this fight. "The Last Stylebender" has given props to Jared Cannonier and feels he's worthy of a title shot with another big win. The winner of "Bobby Knuckles" and "The Gorilla" might just be that challenger for Jared in a title eliminator fight.

Even though the 27-year-old English fighter won in his middleweight debut, he might not be long for the division. He was a huge welterweight, and he seems to be a big middleweight as well. So there shouldn't be anyone surprised if he gives 205 a shot.

UFC middleweight Darren Till on Israel Adesanya’s TUF snub: He’ll reconsider after I smash Robert Whittaker’s face in (@Mckeever89) https://t.co/fmv0l9xQPD — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 21, 2020

There he may be undersized however. He's what you call a tweener. Someone perfectly suited for a division that doesn't exist; 195. With him and Robert Whittaker not shy about letting their hands fly, Darren's range may be the difference. Robert Whittaker has an iron jaw but the 2 wars with Yoel Romero may be what changes him for the rest of his career. Sort of how Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald were never the same after their war.