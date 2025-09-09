  • home icon
Darren Till says Andrew Tate is “more than likely” opponent for comeback fight

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:54 GMT
Darren Till (left) eyes fight against Andrew Tate (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Darren Till (left) eyes fight against Andrew Tate (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Following news of Andrew Tate's potential fighting return, Misfits Boxing elite Darren Till has now confirmed that the former kickboxing world champion would likely be his next opponent.

Earlier this month, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani teased Tate's potential return to fighting, claiming that the controversial influencer was due to fight for Misfits Boxing.

While a BBC report has since disputed such claims, the KSI-helmed fight promotions' recent ranking update tells another story. 'King Kobra' has entered the company's pound-for-pound rankings at the No.10 spot.

And now, during an interview with Helwani, Till, who is the promotion's No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, has pointed at Tate as his potential next opponent:

"I'm definitely fighting again this year. December. I'd say Andrew Tate more than likely [is my next opponent] than Carl [Froch], Tommy [Fury] and [Jorge] Masvidal."

Check out Darren Till's comments on Andrew Tate below:

The former UFC star added:

"I think all parties [are interested]. Andrew Tate definitely is, or else he wouldn't have tweeted me back. Misfits is interested. My management is interested; his management is potentially. It's looking like a fight that's going to be made before the end of the year in a great location. You fight Andrew Tate, you don't have to think about working again. The money's obviously tasty for them as well, so I'd say at the moment it's a 75 % made fight."
Darren Till slams Andrew Tate over controversial remarks on women

Social media star Andrew Tate is known for his controversial comments on women. His remarks, considered by many as deeply misogynistic, have led him to be banned on various social media platforms.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Darren Till went scorched earth on the businessman, slamming his views and particularly taking issue with his self-anointed nickname 'Top G':

"I don't go around calling myself the 'Top G'. I don't try to belittle women. I have four daughters and a beautiful girlfriend. I have many girls I look up to and respect. So, to me, women have the power; they bring life into this world... I don't need to [put down] women for my own ego... Any man that calls him to 'Top G' and Top Alpha, he is obviously going to come and have to prove it against me."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
