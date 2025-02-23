  • home icon
Darren Till shares four-word reaction after winning big bets on Dmitry Bivol and Jean Silva

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 23, 2025 19:08 GMT
Darren Till (left) pats hmiself on the back for bets on Dmitry Bivol (top far right) and Jean Silva (bottom center right) to win [Image Courtesy: @darrentill2 via X/Twitter, @ufc via X/Twitter, and @Turki_alalshikh via X/Twitter]

Dmitry Bivol and Jean Silva have made a happy man out of Darren Till following their respective wins over Artur Beterbiev and Melsik Baghdasaryan. The Englishman took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of the bets he had placed on Bivol and Silva to emerge victorious in their bouts.

Fortunately, the bets more than paid off, with Till pocketing $63,800 by the end of the evening. He couldn't help but pat himself on the back for a night of successful betting on Block Bet. However, he didn't disclose any of his other bets in the tweet, if he made any.

"Easy win that 60gs"
Till has had a successful start to 2025. Besides his bets yielding substantial winnings, he has also found success in the ring, TKO'ing fellow former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor in a boxing match on Jan. 18, 2025 in what was originally a bout with Tommy Fury.

Unfortunately, the matchup fell through following Till's threats to head kick Fury if he started losing the boxing match. This prompted Fury to withdraw from the fight in protest. As far as Till's bets are concerned, Silva knocked Baghdasaryan out with supreme ease in round one at UFC Seattle.

However, Bivol had a far more competitive bout with Beterbiev on the boxing side of last evening. It was a rematch for the ages, and Bivol was determined to avenge a loss that many in the combat sports world felt was a robbery when they first clashed on Oct. 12, 2024.

Dmitry Bivol has now beaten two undisputed world champions

Dmitry Bivol is one of the world's finest boxers, and he now has wins over two undisputed world champions. His unanimous decision win over Artur Beterbiev last evening earned him the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and IBO light heavyweight titles, making him the undisputed light heavyweight champion.

However, Beterbiev wasn't the only undisputed kingpin he has beaten. He previously faced the great Canelo Alvarez, who is a former undisputed super middleweight champion. The sky is now the limit for Bivol, who may very well have a matchup against fellow light heavyweight great David Benavidez on the horizon.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
