"Shut up Ali" - Darren Till responds to Ali Abdelaziz after he claims Kamaru Usman is the "baddest man on the planet"

Ali Abdelaziz has declared Kamaru Usman "the baddest welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight in the world." This brought about rebuttals from near and far, with Darren Till, ever-known for his theatrics on social media, quick to shut down Abdelaziz.

The past couple of weeks have been rather fortunate for Usman, according to his manager Abdelaziz. He has signed multiple extensive sponsorship deals with Monster Energy and ProSupps supplement company. He will feature in the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther, the trailer of which was released last week.

Abdelaziz then claimed Usman to be the best fighter across the three weight divisions. This promoted Darren Till to tell the Egyptian to pack it in.

Abdelaziz tweeted the following:

"Past weeks have been great for @USMAN84kg... And he's the baddest man on the planet. #1 P4P He is the best welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight until anyone proves otherwise."

Till responded with the following:

"Shut up Ali"

A jump up in weight divisions is something that has followed Usman for some time now. The only problem is that the middleweight champion is a friend and fellow countryman, Israel Adesanya.

Usman and Adesanya do not seem too keen on putting their friendship to one side and dueling it out in the octagon. This could mean that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' decides to skip the middleweight division and go straight to the light-heavyweight division.

The journey northwards did not favor Adesanya, who lost a light-heavyweight title shot to Jan Blachowicz. Usman will be hoping to attain double-champion status should he attempt the same.

Kamaru Usman squares off with Jan Blachowicz ahead of possible 205lb super-fight.

During the UFC 276 event, which took place on July 4, Kamaru Usman was pictured squaring off with former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Usman's encounter with Blachowicz was a friendly one. However, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' has previously spoken about wanting to attain double champ status.

With his friend Israel Adesanya occupying the middleweight belt directly above Usman, he would prefer to challenge for the 205 lb belt instead.

"Nothing I can't handle... But first, the English."

Kamaru Usman may have his sights set on glory at light-heavyweight, but he will first have to contend with a highly dangerous Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Even a win against Edwards wouldn't guarantee Usman a shot at another belt. Contenders like Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov are hot on the heels of the belts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far