"He's a certified b*tch" - Darren Till goes off on Uriah Hall for saying he was "scared" of taking a fight

Ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till wasn't happy about what fellow contender Uriah Hall told The Schmo in an interview back when the two were rumored to face each other in the main event of last month's UFC London card.

Till appeared on the latest episode of Submission Radio and was asked about what could be next for the Scouse-born Superstar with Hall and Luke Rockhold as potential matchups. Till did not hold back when he shared what he thought of the No.12-ranked middleweight in the world, saying:

"I think Uriah is a certified b****. I just don't think he's about that. I think he's weird, I think he's a weird guy... it is what it is whatever."

'The Gorilla' went on to say he has better things to do than "waste his time" arguing with Uriah Hall over Twitter.

This isn't the first time Till has responded to these comments. Back in February, he tweeted at Hall with a similar explanation he gave earlier in the interview:

"Brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? i jumped up to midweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in Gastelum & Whittaker. I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW."

The pair have been asking for the fight on social media for months now but it has yet to come to fruition. Hall was recently pulled from a scheduled bout with Andre Muniz that was meant to take place over the weekend. He was riding a 4-fight win streak before dropping a decision to Sean Strickland last summer.

Till has fallen short on three of his last four occasions, with his last victory coming over Kelvin Gastelum in late 2019.

"People just aren't interested" - Darren Till on potential matchup with Luke Rockhold

UFC middleweight Darren Till is still on the hunt for his next opponent and told Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio that he doesn't know why Luke Rockhold hasn't been on anyone's radar, saying:

"He's a former champion, he's got all the attributes, you know he's a good looking guy, he talks trash, he's awkward, he's a weirdo himself but I don't know. Maybe he's been out the game to long and people aren't interested anymore but he's a good fighter."

Luke Rockhold is a former Strikeforce middleweight champion who last competed in a light heavyweight bout against Jan Blachowicz where he lost in the second round via TKO.

