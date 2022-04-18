Israel Adesanya fight is a long way off - Darren Till on his road back to title contention 

Darren Till doesn't have a title fight on his mind right now. Having lost four out of his last five fights inside the octagon, Till feels he has a long way to go before he can fight for the middleweight title.

At one point in time, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya said he'd like to fight the Liverpudlian down the line.

However, that seems like a distant memory now. Till believes he must focus on recovering, working hard, and proving to the world that he is still one of the best fighters on the planet. According to the Englishman, he must go on an impressive winning streak inside the octagon before he gets a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

During a recent interaction with Submission Radio, he stated:

"I feel like Adesanya's a long way off. I feel like I've got to just get a few wins under my belt and prove how good I am to the people again, you know. Obviously, as soon as I get the title fight and win it's just like the sky's the limit and then it's like the possibilities are endless [but until then] I've just got to work hard and stay humble and get there, you know, and do the right things by myself."

Watch the interview below:

Darren Till hints at potential return in July

Till has been out of action since his loss to Derek Brunson back in September last year. Till apparently tore his ACL heading into the fight. He is now almost fully healed from the injury and is back in training.

While he was unable to put a finger on the exact timeline for his octagon return, Till did drop a hint.

According to the Englishman, he could make his much-awaited return at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event set to take place in July. Till said he likes the idea of headlining the event in front of his hometown crowd in Liverpool, England. Having said that, Darren Till didn't confirm whether he will indeed return in July. He said:

"Of course, yeah. Main event in Liverpool, take over the show, that's me."

