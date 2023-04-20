Darren Till recently made the bold decision to step away from mixed martial arts and test his mettle in the sport of boxing, and the former UFC man has wasted no time in getting accustomed to his new surroundings.

'The Gorilla' is known for his brash personality, which often rubs people the wrong way as seen many times throughout his career in the octagon. Most notably, the scouser has shared back-and-forth words with Mike Perry and welterweight champion Leon Edwards, though neither of the fights ever came to fruition.

In response to the former WBA champion Carl Froch's comments, Darren Till labeled the boxer a "little sausage" and claimed he would beat him in the ring, further backing the rumors of his imminent boxing debut.

"Little sausage of a thing. F***ing wrap you up."

Till made a name for himself in the UFC with his high-level striking ability as he battled his way to stardom within the promotion. Despite never fulfilling his dream and capturing gold in the company, the Muay Thai specialist holds wins over some solid opponents.

Carl Froch was an elite boxer with a record of 33 wins and 2 losses before retiring from the sport in 2014. Alongside holding multiple titles, 'The Cobra' bowed out of boxing with back-to-back stoppages of George Groves, a man who was unbeaten until the two defeats.

Darren Till's next fight: Who has 'The Gorilla' been calling out?

Darren Till has been working around the clock to make enemies on his venture into boxing and it seems he already has his sights set on a number of potential opponents for his debut in the ring.

The aforementioned Carl Froch is one man on his list, as the two have shared a verbal exchange over recent weeks. While nothing is official as of yet, it seems the pair are keen on matching up despite the boxer being retired for nine years.

With a record of 30-3, fellow Liverpudlian Rocky Fielding is another man who's been clashing with Till on social media and it seems their feud is escalating more than the rest.

Other boxers called out by the former UFC middleweight are Tommy Fury and Joe Joyce, with the 30-year-old insisting that every one of them can "get it".

D @darrentill2 Carl froch is a long nosed twat.

Rocky fielding is a big lanky shithouse.

Tommy fury is a fat fucking juice head & joe Joyce is a fat miserable cunt.

All can get it.

Let’s go trolls.

