Darren Till vs Derek Brunson reportedly set to headline UFC on August 14th card

Darren Till is reportedly set to make his return to the octagon on August 14th, where he will get a chance to share the octagon with Derek Brunson. The pair have been going back-and-forth with each other on social media and will get to settle their issues inside the cage.

According to an initial report from ESPN, Till and Brunson have agreed to a five-round fight against one another. The bout set for August 14th will take place on a UFC Fight Night and not under UFC pay-per-view.

The location and venue for the event are yet to be revealed. But since the UFC has been hosting their Fight Night shows at UFC Apex, chances are that the organization will be staying in Las Vegas for Darren Till's return later in the year.

Coming back from a broken collarbone, Darren Till will meet Derek Brunson in the Aug. 14 main event.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/EoHfBOplYu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2021

Darren Till was set for his return to the octagon a few weeks ago against Marvin Vettori. The two middleweight contenders would've headlined UFC's return to the ABC Network but a collarbone injury to The Gorilla forced him out of the fight.

Till was then replaced by Kevin Holland, who went on to face Vettori. Despite yet another resilient effort, Trailblazer lost to The Italian Dream. Holland's loss to Vettori came shortly a few days after his loss to Brunson in a completely one-sided fight.

Darren Till will aim to get back in the win column in the UFC's middleweight division

Darren Till will be returning to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Robert Whittaker last year. The pair met on UFC Fight Island and fought each other in a brutal middleweight bout that was won by the former UFC middleweight champion.

Till's debut in middleweight was in 2019 when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. However, the win over Gastelum was the only time he tasted success in the 185-pound division.

Till will give his all to put away the fighter ranked above him at #5 on August 14th.