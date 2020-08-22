UFC is reportedly on course to officially booking another exciting Middleweight clash, with this one featuring Darren Till, who is reportedly set for his return to the Octagon against Jack Hermansson.

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Darren Till will once again be returning to the Octagon by the end of the year for an exciting scarp against Jack Hermansson.

Breaking: Darren Till (@darrentill2) vs. Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) will headline UFC Fight Night on Dec. 5, pending medical clearance on Till’s left knee (which is looking good). MW matchups are fire right now. Adesanya/Costa. Whittaker/Cannonier. Hermansson/Till. pic.twitter.com/O7rIN7ABM2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 21, 2020

Darren Till was recently involved in an instant Octagon classic against former UFC Middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker at the UFC Fight Island, in a fight which was won by 'The Reaper' via unanimous decision. In the aftermath of the fight, Till revealed that he suffered a torn MCL and required surgery for it. However, 'The Gorilla' is now set to make his comeback, mostly based on the clearance of his left knee.

The Gorilla is looking sharp ahead of #UFCFightIsland 👀



Whittaker v Till is going to be some fight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yyFRMSfUMJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 23, 2020

Darren Till made his Middleweight debut at UFC 244 when he faced and defeated Kelvin Gastelum, however, his second fight at 185 didn't exactly end up on the winning note he was hoping for. The Gorilla will be looking forward to getting back on winning terms once he steps foot into the cage against Jack Hermansson.

The Joker himself was also victorious on Fight Island when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission. The win over Gastelum was somewhat needed for Hermansson, who had already lost to Jared Cannonier prior to the fight but does hold wins over the likes of Jacare Souza and David Branch.

The fight between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson is reportedly set for the UFC on December 5th card and will also serve as the event headliner. As things stand, the UFC is waiting for the medical clearance on Darren Till's left knee.

The UFC Middleweight Division is about to experience some top notch fights featuring Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier, Darren Till vs Jack Hermansson, and also Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall.