Date reportedly confirmed for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno's UFC Flyweight title rematch

The rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is reportedly set for June 12th. According to an initial report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani on social media, Figueiredo will be defending his title once again against the same man who took him to his limit the last time.

The rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC. However, President Dana White has previously mentioned that the two fighters will be allowed to take as much time off as they wanted before the rematch.

Here is the report from Ariel Helwani on Twitter:

Deiveson Figueiredo had quite a successful 2020. This past year, Figgy competed four times in the octagon, with the Brazilian securing two successive wins over Joseph Benavidez. At the UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo defended the UFC flyweight title for the first time when he defeated Alex Perez, and the following month, he and Moreno fought each other to a draw.

UFC 256 arguably marked the toughest test for the reigning champion in his spell as the 125-lbs champion. But, following the draw, Deiveson Figueiredo and his team made it known that the Brazilian will eventually secure the win over the Mexican sensation.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno's rise in the UFC's flyweight division

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are among the elites of the UFC's flyweight division. The current champion, Figueiredo, has only one loss on his resume in the flyweight division so far, when he was defeated by Jussier Formiga in 2019.

On the other hand, Brandon Moreno fought three times in 2020 and secured wins over Formiga and Brandon Royval, whom he defeated at UFC 255. The Assassin Baby also has big wins over the likes of Kai-Kara France and Dustin Ortiz.

If the rematch between Moreno and Figueiredo is anything like their first fight, then fans should be in for another potential Fight of the Year contender. That being said, it still remains to be seen under which pay-per-view the UFC officially announces the flyweight title rematch.