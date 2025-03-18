  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dricus du Plessis
  • "Dating an athlete can be challenging" - Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller drops video sharing "anxiety" about fight week weight-cuts

"Dating an athlete can be challenging" - Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller drops video sharing "anxiety" about fight week weight-cuts

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 18, 2025 10:40 GMT
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller reveals "anxiety" about fight week weight-cuts. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dricus du Plessis’ fiancée, Vasti Spiller, recently shared a glimpse into the challenges of dating a professional fighter during fight week. In a social media post, Spiller opened up about the anxiety of preparing meals for the UFC middleweight champion as he undergoes intense weight cuts.

Ad

Spiller, who has been with du Plessis for years, expressed her concerns in a video where she experimented with different recipes to keep his diet enjoyable while maintaining strict nutritional requirements:

"Dating a athlete can be challenging when they have to cut weight and still enjoy what they are eating. I love finding new recipes to experiment🍗."

Check out Vasti Spiller's video clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Gregory Rodrigues questions Dricus du Plessis’ longevity as UFC champion

Gregory Rodrigues believes Dricus Du Plessis’ middleweight title reign may be short-lived, with a new wave of contenders emerging in the division.

Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney. However, Rodrigues remains skeptical about the South African’s ability to hold onto the belt for long, especially with rising threats like Khamzat Chimaev, Nassourdine Imavov, and Caio Borralho.

Ad

Speaking at a media day, Rodrigues acknowledged Du Plessis’ determination but questioned whether his skill set is enough to withstand the competition:

“It was good. It was good for DDP, He did his job. Before the fight, my thought was he’ll still be the champion, and he did. But I don’t know if he’s going to hold this belt to the end of this year. He’s going to fight Chimaev, right? It’s a good match, but his will is still there, right? He’s the champion, he’s young."
Ad

He further added:

“But I don’t know if he has the quality to continue with the belt. The division has changed, so many good names, and they’re coming up. [Nassourdine] Imavov is right there, Caio Borralho. So many good guys coming up."

Check out Gregory Rodrigues' comments below (3:50):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी