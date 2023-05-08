Former WWE star Dave Bautista has also dabbled in mixed martial arts. Bautista was a six-time world champion in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), where he was recognized for his remarkable physique and athleticism.

Bautista talked about his interest to compete professionally in MMA in 2012, expressing his passion for the sport and his desire to try something new. He started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai after with the Strikeforce promotion, which was then owned by UFC.

On October 6, 2012, at CES MMA: Real Pain in Providence, Rhode Island, Bautista was scheduled to make his MMA debut against Rashid Evans. However, on October 1, 2012, Evans had to withdraw from the fight because he had been arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

Bautista made his MMA debut in October 2012, competing against Vince Lucero in the heavyweight division. Despite some first-round nerves, Bautista eventually dominated and won via TKO.

Although Dave Bautista had success inside the cage, he eventually decided to retire from the sport to concentrate on acting. Now a Hollywood A-lister, he's been in blockbuster films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

Dave Bautista portrays the character of Drax the Destroyer, one of the main characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Drax, a tattooed alien with a powerful physique, is out for blood against the villain Ronan the Accuser, who he believes is responsible for the deaths of his loved ones. Bautista's portrayal of Drax has received high praise for its wit and physicality, with the actor adding an appropriate amount of ferocity and comedic timing to the part.

He reprised the role again in the most current installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Dave Bautista confirmed his retirement from the role and expressed his desire to take his career in a different way after the franchise concludes.

Dave Bautista trained under Cesar Gracie, a world-renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) instructor, while competing in MMA. In the early 2000s, the Cesar Gracie fight team was home to some of the most formidable competitors, including Nick and Nate Diaz.

It was Gracie's emphasis on Brazilian jiu-jitsu, widely regarded as one of the most effective martial arts for MMA competition, and his coaching style that attracted Bautista. By working with Gracie, Bautista improved his grappling and learned how to use BJJ in MMA.

Speaking about how working with Nick Diaz and Cesar Gracie benefitted him in an interview with WWE, Dave Bautista stated:

"Cesar Gracie was a very well respected person in the MMA world. I really wanted to work with him. I was lucky enough through a friend to hook up with Nick Diaz, who's one of his fighters. He invited me to come out to the academy."

Bautista added:

"I moved up in his belt system and continued to come to Cesar until I'm a black belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu."

