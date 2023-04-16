Create

Dave Portnoy intervenes after employee tries to ratio UFC lightweight

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 16, 2023 23:31 GMT
Dave Portnoy intervenes after employee tries to ratio UFC lightweight. [Image credits: Getty Images]
Dave Portnoy intervenes after employee tries to ratio UFC lightweight. [Image credits: Getty Images]

A social media exchange between Barstool's Jersey Jerry and UFC lightweight fighter Matt "The Steamrolla" Frevola caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who intervened in the exchange.

After perennial featherweight contender Edson Barboza knocked out Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City, Barstool's Jersey Jerry took to Twitter to troll Quarantillo, writing:

"Someone get 'em a GPS."

Check out Jerry's Tweet below:

Someone get ‘em a GPS. https://t.co/Pjc5PcFHsB

Frevola, however, took offense to the tweet and responded:

"Sh**ting your pants on the subway is the most memorable thing you’ve done in your life my man...chill out."

Check out Fervola's tweet below (Warning: NSFW Language):

Shitting your pants on the subway is the most memorable thing you’ve done in your life my man……chill out. twitter.com/jerrythekid21/…

Jersey Jerry fired back, trying to ratio Frevola by questioning who he was. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stepped in to intervene, writing,

"Longtime Stoolie Jerry."

Check out the Twitter exchanges below:

@Jerrythekid21 @SteamRollaa Longtime Stoolie Jerry

The Dave Portnoy incident was a mere speck on UFC Kansas City's high-octane action

The highly anticipated UFC Kansas City event took place this past weekend (April 15). The occasion didn't fail to deliver to fans what they paid to see. The fight night was headlined by the featherweight war between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

Holloway didn't disappoint throughout the five rounds of the bout, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...