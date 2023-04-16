Dave Portnoy intervenes after employee tries to ratio UFC lightweight

A social media exchange between Barstool's Jersey Jerry and UFC lightweight fighter Matt "The Steamrolla" Frevola caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who intervened in the exchange.

After perennial featherweight contender Edson Barboza knocked out Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City, Barstool's Jersey Jerry took to Twitter to troll Quarantillo, writing:

"Someone get 'em a GPS."

Check out Jerry's Tweet below:

Frevola, however, took offense to the tweet and responded:

"Sh**ting your pants on the subway is the most memorable thing you’ve done in your life my man...chill out."

Check out Fervola's tweet below (Warning: NSFW Language):

Jersey Jerry fired back, trying to ratio Frevola by questioning who he was. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stepped in to intervene, writing,

"Longtime Stoolie Jerry."

Check out the Twitter exchanges below:

The Dave Portnoy incident was a mere speck on UFC Kansas City's high-octane action

The highly anticipated UFC Kansas City event took place this past weekend (April 15). The occasion didn't fail to deliver to fans what they paid to see. The fight night was headlined by the featherweight war between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

Holloway didn't disappoint throughout the five rounds of the bout, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

