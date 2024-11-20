David Benavidez defends Jake Paul’s pro boxing journey, says he has “no problem” with it

David Benavidez has gone against the grain when discussing Jake Paul's place in the world of professional boxing. 'The Problem Child' has caused quite a stir since he began his journey, taking aim at legends of the sport with his trash-talk while hailing himself the king of boxing.

Paul holds an 11-1 professional record, with many of his victories coming against notable MMA fighters such as Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been criticized for trying to pad his record with big-name fighters who are over the hill.

The most famous example of that would be Paul's recent fight with boxing icon Mike Tyson. The 27-year old took on Tyson on Nov. 15 in front of an estimated 80,000 people at the AT&T Stadium. He defeated 'Iron Mike' via decision, and has faced much criticism since the result.

Trending

Following Benavidez's recent press conference, which was held ahead of his fight with David Morrell next year, the WBC interim champion was asked to share his thoughts on Paul's place in boxing. During his interview with FightHype.com, he said this:

"I don't have a problem with anything he's doing because he promotes himself really well. He's giving these other fighters that weren't making any money a chance to eat. Now they're making millions of dollars and he's giving them a big stage to perform on. He brought 60 million viewers, him and Tyson, 60 million viewers on Netflix. That's never been done in anything... The more eyes he brings to the sport, the better."

Catch David Benavidez's comments about Jake Paul below (2:15):

David Benavidez explains taking a fight with David Morrell

David Benavidez and David Morrell with go to war in February with 'The Mexican Monster' hoping to defend his WBC interim light heavyweight title.

Benavidez is one of the most established names in boxing, and was even touted to be a potential opponent for the great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who is arguably the biggest star in boxing today. The now-WBC interim champion, however, grew tired of waiting for Alvarez, and decided to move on, at least for the foreseeable future.

With Morrell having far less experience and name value than his upcoming opponent, there were questions about why Benavidez accepted a fight against the Cuban. During his recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the 27 year old said this:

"Morrell has been talking a lot. He's been saying I'm scared of him, and I think this is just a way of me proving that it doesn't matter who it is. I'm gonna get them in the ring sooner or later."

Catch David Benavidez's comments below (0:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback