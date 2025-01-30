David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. prediction: Picking the winner for the light heavyweight title fight

The David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. predictions have arrived. They provide fans of 'The Sweet Science' with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming light heavyweight title fight set for this Saturday. However, it isn't the only championship bout on the card.

Brandon Figueroa defends his WBC feartherweight belt against the highly-regarded Stephen Fulton. Meanwhile, Mirco Cuello and Christian Olivio compete over interim WBA featherweight gold. There is also, of course, the return of Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, who faces Angel Fierro at light welterweight.

So, with a weekend of thrilling action promised, who should be pegged as the probable winners of their bouts?

#1. WBA (Regular) and WBC interim light heavyweight titles: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. is almost regarded as a placeholder until the former can secure a bout with the great Canelo Alvarez. Until then, he will defend his WBC interim light heavyweight title against Morrell, who holds the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight belt.

While both men are unbeaten, Benavidez is far more experienced. However, Morrell poses a difficult challenge. Not only is he a skilled technician, he is shockingly athletic for a boxer of his size. He could prove too difficult elusive for Benavidez to hit consistently in search of a knockout.

Moreover, Benavidez can, at times, be flat-footed. He will also lack the speed to match Morrell's. There is also the reach advantage Morrell will bring into the contest. In a manner, the bout could be similar to Benavidez's struggles against hothead Caleb Plant, who proved too slick and fast for him in the initial rounds.

In fact, Benavidez lost the first four rounds to Plant, who is slower, smaller, and a less threatening puncher than Morrell. While Benavidez is a safe pick, an upset may be brewing.

The Prediction: David Morrell Jr. defeats David Benavidez via decision

#2. The rest of the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. predictions

Winners in bold.

WBC featherweight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Light welterweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario

Interim WBA featherweight title: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz

Middleweight: Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberg

Super featherweight: Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla

Super middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas

Lightweight: Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar

Women's Featherweight: Gabriella Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano

