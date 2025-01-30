David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. showdown is scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 1, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 12-round bout will see Benavidez defending his interim WBC light heavyweight title while Morrell Jr. will put his WBA (regular) light heavyweight belt on the line.

'The Monster Bandera Roja' is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024, capturing the interim WBC light heavyweight title. Prior to that, Benavidez established himself as a two-time WBC super middleweight champion and boasts victories over highly regarded boxers such as Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and Ronald Ellis, among others.

Meanwhile, 'Osvary Morrell' was most recently seen in the ring in August 2024, where he triumphed over Radivoje Kalajdzic to claim the WBA (regular) light heavyweight title. Before that, Morrell Jr. held the WBA (regular) super middleweight title and boasts an impressive win record, including victories over Sena Agbeko and Yamaguchi Falcao.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Walkouts are the pulse of every high-stakes event, infusing the arena with an electrifying energy. These mesmerizing entrances do more than just stir the crowd; they ignite a surge of motivation within the fighters, creating a charged atmosphere that sets the tone for the intense battles to come.

While the walkout songs for the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. showdown remain under wraps, we can take a glimpse at the tracks each boxer has selected for their past entrances.

Boasting an undefeated professional record of 29-0, with an impressive 24 knockouts, Benavidez enters this fight with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of dominance in the ring.

When it comes to selecting his walkout song, 'The Monster Bandera Roja' often embraces his Mexican heritage. For his bout against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Benavidez chose 'Kalashnikov' by the corrido band Clave Especial, with a live performance by the artists.

In the past, the 28-year-old American has also walked out to the classic Mexican anthem 'Ni Hoy Ni Mañana' by Gerardo Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Morrell Jr., holding an undefeated professional record of 11-0 with nine knockouts, brings a youthful energy into the bout.

'Osvary Morrell' has remained consistent with his walkout song over the past few years, opting for a custom-made, self-titled theme song crafted specifically for him by Dio C.

